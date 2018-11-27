About an hour after a report of an incident at Walter Reed Authorities brought police swarming to the facility Tuesday afternoon for a possible active shooter , the U.S. Navy said the event was “an ad hoc drill” by the command there.

More details of the drill and notifications were not immediately available.

Montgomery County police had responded to the sprawling complex on Rockville Pike in Bethesda after receiving calls at 2:23 p.m. Staff and patients were locked down and gates were closed to visitors.

Police quickly cleared the basement of Building 19, where the initial reports of a shooter originated, and began to search the rest of that building and others. At 3:30 p.m., the U.S. Navy Tweeted: “No active shooter at Naval Support Activity Bethesda. Was ad hoc drill by tenant command.”

An announcement was made on loud speakers sounding the all clear.

The initial warning went out on social media at 2:15 p.m.: “There is a report of an active shooter in the Bldg. 19 basement. If you are on the installation, go to the nearest available vehicle, structure, or building that provides a measure of protection and lockdown.”

Security officials at the medical center, north of the District on Rockville Pike, called the county at 2:23 p.m. to investigate reports of a possible active shooter, Officer Rick Goodale, a Montgomery police spokesman said.

Among those caught off-guard by the apparent drill was Rep. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger (D-Md.), tweeted at 2:31 p.m.that he was visiting the medical center “where we’ve been told there is an active shooter. I am currently safe in a conference room w/ approx 40 others.”