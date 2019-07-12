Prince George’s County police are investigating the death of a man shot in Mount Rainier.

Hosheyah Smith, 20, of Glenn Dale, arrived at a hospital around 6 p.m. Wednesday to be treated for injuries related to a shooting, police said. Smith had been shot near 37th and Shepherd streets before he was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

