Police said Monday they were investigating the report of a shooting in downtown Silver Spring.

At around 9:10 a.m., Montgomery County Police tweeted that the reported incident occurred near Ellsworth Drive and Fenton Street in Silver Spring.

Pete Piringer, spokesman for the Montgomery County fire department, tweeted that a medical helicopter responded to assist with a patient in the area, landing at International Middle School on Wayne Avenue. Some roads are closed, Piringer said.

No further information about the incident was immediately available.