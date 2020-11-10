Hector Velez, the interim police chief in Prince George’s County, called the situation “dynamic” and said investigators were trying to find evidence along two blocks in the dark.

He said the situation began when police were called after the man was “banging on the door” of a family member who lived on the block.

Velez said that when officers approached, “they immediately came under gunfire.”

He said one of the officers was still in his patrol car “when a bullet came through the windshield.” That officer got out of his car and took cover behind another patrol car, according to Velez.

The man then got into the empty police car, turned it around and drove toward officers, he said. Velez said the man struck and killed one of his family members who was in the road. She had come to the scene to try to help “de-escalate the situation,” according to Velez.

Police said the man then drove the police car, jumped a curb and sideswiped two other police vehicles before hitting another police vehicle head on.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Velez said officials were not sure at this point in the investigation when — or if — the suspect was shot in the incident. None of the police officers were seriously hurt. One officer from the New Carrollton department, which assisted in the incident, was taken to a hospital for minor injuries in one of the crashes, he said.

Velez said officers from both Prince George’s County and the New Carrollton police department “opened fire” in the incident.

Velez said, “We have a family that has lost two family members.”

“Things like this are tragic,” Velez said. He said it’s important that the public does not “ignore someone who is experiencing a mental episode.”

He said he didn’t know the relationship between the suspect and the woman who died but said she was a relative.