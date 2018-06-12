A man was killed in a police-involved shooting Tuesday evening during a confrontation in Southeast Washington, authorities said.

The incident occurred about 7:15 p.m. in a back alley in the 3700 block of First Street SE, said D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham, who went to the scene.

He said as many as three uniformed officers, who were on routine patrol, entered the alley and confronted “multiple males there.”

One of them drew a pistol, Newsham said, and “shots were fired.”

It was not clear whether the officers were a target of the gunfire, Newsham said.

He said police think that the person who was killed was the one who produced the pistol. He said a gun was found at the scene.

The site is on the western edge of the Washington Highlands area and about 200 yards east of South Capitol Street.

None of the officers was hit by gunfire, police said, and none of the officers involved was named Tuesday night.

The person who was killed had not been identified as of late Tuesday.

Newsham tied the incident to the presence of illegal guns in the city.

“We’ve got to get these illegal firearms out of our community,” the chief said.

“I don’t see any reasons why anybody needs to be standing in any alley with an illegal firearm.”

The fatal shooting was the second by police in the Washington area in two days.

Police in Montgomery County shot and killed a man Monday in a confrontation in the Silver Spring area.