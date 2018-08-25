Montgomery County police have obtained an arrest warrant for a man suspected of shooting an acquaintance inside a White Oak home Friday and are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Seth Greenridge, 33, who authorities believe is homeless, is facing a charge of attempted first-degree murder in connection with the shooting that occurred shortly before 6 p.m. Friday in the 11500 block of Lockwood Drive. Greenridge is known to frequent the White Oak area and the District, police said.

Officers found the victim, whose name was not released, with a gunshot wound in the upper body after responding to a 911 call for a shooting. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Police did not disclose a motive.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Greenidge is asked to immediately call the Montgomery County police nonemergency line at 301-279-8000. Callers may remain anonymous.