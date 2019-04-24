Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and finding a man who allegedly raped a woman Saturday in Montgomery Village.

The incident happened around 10:15 p.m. when a woman got off a Ride-On bus in the 19300 block of Watkins Mill Road, a few blocks from Montgomery Village Avenue.

She told Montgomery County police that she noticed a man following her as she walked from the bus stop. She started to run and he followed her, knocking her down. The man then pulled her into a grassy area in the woods nearby and raped her, according to police.

She ran to her home and then later to a nearby hospital where police were called.

On Wednesday, police released a sketch of the alleged attacker and described him as a white man in his late 20s. He has brown hair and stands about 6-feet-tall and weighs roughly 180 pounds, they said.

The attacker also has a tattoo behind his left ear and was last seen wearing jeans and a sweatshirt, according to police.



Police released this sketch of a man accused of raping a woman Saturday in the Montgomery Village area. (Montgomery County Police)

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and/or indictment. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-411-8477.

