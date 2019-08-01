Fairfax County authorities said Thursday they are looking for the parents or guardians of a young girl found in the Mount Vernon area.



Police are asking for the public's help in locating the parents or guardians of this girl found Thursday morning in the Mount Vernon area. (Fairfax County Police)

Police said she appears to be about 2 or 3 years old and her name might be Sierra. Investigators said she was found by a resident in the neighborhood, but wouldn’t say exactly where she was located.

She was found Thursday morning near the 3800 block of Burlingame Place. The location is between Route 1 and Huntley Meadows Park.

Anyone with information is asked to call 703-691-2131.

