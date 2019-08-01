Fairfax County authorities said Thursday they are looking for the parents or guardians of a young girl found in the Mount Vernon area.
Police said she appears to be about 2 or 3 years old and her name might be Sierra. Investigators said she was found by a resident in the neighborhood, but wouldn’t say exactly where she was located.
She was found Thursday morning near the 3800 block of Burlingame Place. The location is between Route 1 and Huntley Meadows Park.
Anyone with information is asked to call 703-691-2131.
