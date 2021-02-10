Fairfax County police are searching for a suspect believed to have fled the scene of a homicide in Reston on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred shortly after 2 p.m. in the 2300 block of Branleigh Park Court, police said. The suspect left the area in a silver Nissan Rogue.

Fairfax police did not say how the victim was killed, provide details about the suspect or identify the deceased.

No other details were immediately available.