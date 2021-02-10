(iStock)By Justin JouvenalcloseJustin JouvenalReporter covering courts, policing and technologyEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowFeb. 10, 2021 at 8:10 p.m. UTCFairfax County police are searching for a suspect believed to have fled the scene of a homicide in Reston on Wednesday afternoon.The incident occurred shortly after 2 p.m. in the 2300 block of Branleigh Park Court, police said. The suspect left the area in a silver Nissan Rogue.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightFairfax police did not say how the victim was killed, provide details about the suspect or identify the deceased.No other details were immediately available. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy