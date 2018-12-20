The video shows a woman walking into the courtyard of a housing complex in the Logan Circle area. She is carrying two bags when two people come up behind her and rob her, according to authorities.

D.C. Police put out a video showing the incident that happened around 9 p.m. on Dec. 13 in the 1400 block of Rhode Island Avenue NW near Vermont Avenue in the Logan Circle neighborhood. Police said they are looking for the two suspects involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099.