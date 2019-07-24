Detectives made an arrest in the killing of a man who was shot during an illegal drug transaction in Mount Rainier, Md., police said.

Nathaniel Thompson Jr., 23, of Mount Rainier was charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Hosheyah Smith, 20, of Glenn Dale, Md., according to Prince George’s County police.

Smith was shot near 37th and Shepherd streets in Mount Rainier on July 10, police said. Police learned of the shooting around 6 p.m. when a hospital reported Smith as a walk-in gunshot victim, police said. Smith died at the hospital.

Police said the shooting occurred during an illegal drug transaction.

Thompson, who also faces manslaughter and related charges, is being held in the county jail without bond, police said, and is to have a preliminary court hearing in August. It was not clear Wednesday whether he had a lawyer.

