A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man last month in the Barry Farm neighborhood, D.C. police said.

Ervin Eugene Watkins, 28, of Southeast, was shot at about 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 23 in the 1400 block of Howard Road SE. He died at a hospital after arriving there with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Police on Wednesday arrested Terrell Anthony Stephenson, 26, also of Southeast, and charged him with first degree murder while armed.

Details on a motive in the shooting were not immediately available