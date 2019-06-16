Five people were robbed or assaulted in separate incidents early Sunday morning in the U Street NW corridor, D.C. police said.

Police said they have made arrests in all five cases.

It was not clear whether any of the victims was injured. All of the crimes — four robberies, and an assault and theft — occurred over less than two hours.

Marcus Britt, 19, was arrested and charged with robbery in the first of the incidents, which occurred about 1:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of U Street, police said. They said the victim was approached there and assaulted by assailants who took property and fled.

Another 19-year-old was arrested in the second incident, which occurred around the corner from the first one about five minutes later, according to police.

In that case, the victim was assaulted in the 2000 block of Vermont Avenue NW. The robbers took property and fled. Police said Akiz Peterson, 19, of Temple Hills was charged with robbery by force.

A gun was shown in one of the robberies, police said. A 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged with armed robbery in that incident, which occurred about 2:40 a.m. in the 900 block of U Street, according to police.

Police said they arrested a 16-year-old from Fort Washington Md., in three of the incidents, and a 15-year-old, also from Fort Washington, in two of them.

Authorities did not release the names of the youths, and it was not clear whether the same teenagers were arrested in all of the incidents in which police said juveniles were involved.

