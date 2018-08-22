D.C. police made two arrests in separate homicides that took place in December and April, officials said, including that of a woman whose body was found in the trunk of a burning car.

Marcel Vines, 22, of Southeast, was charged with first degree murder while armed in the death of 23-year-old Kerrice Lewis of Hyattsville who was found fatally shot Dec. 28, police said Wednesday.

Lewis was found unresponsive inside the burning vehicle in an alley after being shot multiple times in the 800 block of Adrian Street, Southeast, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

In February, police arrested 23-year-old Ashton Briscoe, also in connection with Lewis’s death.

Police on Tuesday announced a second arrest in a homicide that took place in April in the 3500 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

Kevin Carter, 30, of no fixed address, was charged with first-degree murder in connection to the killing of 33-year-old Yusef Turner.

Turner, of Northwest D.C., was found April 5 inside a business after being beaten, police said. He was taken to a hospital for critical injuries and died the next day.

On April 25, police arrested 29-year-old Keith Sweptson, of Northeast, and charged him with first-degree murder in connection to Turner’s death.

Information on a motive in each case was not immediately available.