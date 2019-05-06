A man found dead and wrapped in bags near a bus stop in Bethesda this year had been killed in a College Park home after a domestic dispute with his girlfriend, police said.

Authorities have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with the slaying of Francisco De La O De La Cruz, 25, but are still looking for Cruz’s girlfriend and her son, who fled the area, police announced Monday.

De La O De La Cruz was killed on the morning of Feb. 25, stuffed into laundry bags and dragged out of the house before he was dumped on Old Georgetown Road just north of the inner loop of the Capital Beltway about 5:30 a.m., according to charging documents from Montgomery County police.

De La O De La Cruz and Jenny Jaimes, 37, of College Park, had been heard fighting in her home early that morning, according to charging documents. Jaimes’s sister, who heard the argument, saw Jaimes had blood on her shirt and then overheard her talk with her 17-year-old son about “calling a cab” before they left the house, charging documents say. Jaimes’s sister then went into the kitchen and saw puddles of blood and “drag” marks across the floor, court documents say.

When police interviewed Jaimes on March 2, she denied involvement in her boyfriend’s killing or ever having been to Bethesda, court documents say. But after police executed a search warrant, they found De La O De La Cruz’s missing cellphone in a bag on her bed in her bedroom. Surveillance video later reviewed by police also showed Jaimes, her son and her son’s friend Juan Rivera-Ingles were at a nearby Giant on Old Georgetown Road half a mile from where De La O De La Cruz’s body was discovered, according to charging documents.

The body — which didn’t have any identification or a cellphone — seems to have gone unnoticed until about 12 hours after being dumped, when a passerby reported “what appeared to be a body wrapped in a bag,” according to court records.



Jenny Jaimes, 37, of College Park. (Prince George's County Police)

De La O De La Cruz told someone before he died that his girlfriend had threatened to kill him if he ever ended their relationship, charging documents say. His status on Facebook went from “In a Relationship” to “Single” the day he was killed, according to court records. But it is unclear whether he changed the status or whether it was done by Jaimes, who had told police that she had hacked into his account after he died to post messages as if she were him, charging documents say.

Prince George’s police announced Monday that they would be taking over the case since the killing occurred in College Park. They said warrants have been issued charging Jaimes and her son with first-degree murder.

Rivera-Ingles, 18, who went to high school with Jaimes’s son, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in April.

“The evidence that he was involved is somewhat strained at this point,” Rivera-Ingles’s public defender, John Lavigne, said at a bail review hearing on April 17.

Rivera-Ingles remains in jail. Police said they are working to find Jaimes and her son.



Francisco De La O De La Cruz. (Montgomery County Police)

