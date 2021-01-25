District Court Judge Sherri Koch ordered Lara-Chacon, 24, of Wheaton, held without bond pending further court actions.

“The allegations in this case are extremely violent,” Koch said.

Lara-Chacon is charged with first-degree murder in the Friday night death of Dimer Josue Diaz Martinez, 21. The slaying marked the eighth homicide of 2021 for the suburban county, which generally averages about 20 murders a year.

In court Monday, an attorney for Lara-Chacon, Lucy Larkins, did not address the allegations directly. In arguing that he should be released on bond, though, Larkins pointed to her client’s past.

“He does not have any criminal history whatsoever,” Larkins said.

Just after 9:30 p.m. Friday, Lara-Chacon called 911 to report an assault inside an apartment along Veirs Mill Road in the Wheaton area, authorities said. Officers arrived to find Martinez dead and Lara-Chacon still in the apartment, prosecutors said.

“By all accounts, these two were friends and had just simply gotten into an argument. We don’t know about what, but they had argued,” Haynos said.

Detectives spoke with Lara-Chacon, who initially said that Martinez was armed with a knife and had tried to stab him, according to a court affidavit.

Lara-Chacon said that he hit Martinez twice with a baseball bat and that he “finished off” Martinez by stabbing him in the neck, according to the affidavit.

It was after that, according to Haynos and the affidavit, that Lara-Chacon placed the knife in his friend’s hand.