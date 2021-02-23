By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowFeb. 23, 2021 at 9:14 a.m. UTCThe woman who was killed in Fairfax County when a vehicle accidentally backed into her in her driveway was identified by police Monday.Catherine Ann Balsis, 73, was hit Sunday evening as her husband backed their car into the driveway in the 6300 block of Lakewood Drive, in the Falls Church area of the county, police said.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThey said he told them she had left their car to help him back in. He lost control as he reversed, police said. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy