The woman who was killed in Fairfax County when a vehicle accidentally backed into her in her driveway was identified by police Monday.

Catherine Ann Balsis, 73, was hit Sunday evening as her husband backed their car into the driveway in the 6300 block of Lakewood Drive, in the Falls Church area of the county, police said.

They said he told them she had left their car to help him back in. He lost control as he reversed, police said.