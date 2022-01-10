The man fatally shot Saturday night in Fairfax County was identified by county police Sunday as Kebbren Isaiah Leigh-Gaye, 18, of Alexandria. A second man was wounded nearby in a separate shooting, police said.

Jordan Eugene Cochran, 20, of Alexandria, has been charged with second-degree murder, malicious wounding and robbery, police said.

They said the episode began with a fight at a bus stop at Richmond Highway and Dart Drive. After the fatal shooting there, police said, the assailant left the scene and requested a ride from a driver nearby. When he was refused, police said, he shot the driver, inflicting an injury that was not life-threatening.

Cochran was arrested shortly afterward in the area of the shootings, police said, adding that Cochran and Leigh-Gaye were known to each other.

The homicide appeared to be the first in the county in the new year.