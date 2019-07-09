A Montgomery County police officer was criminally charged Tuesday with assault and misconduct after cellphone video surfaced that appears to show him using his shin to force a man’s head into a concrete sidewalk during an arrest.

The officer, Kevin Moris, faces one count of second-degree assault and one count of misconduct in office, according to a criminal information complaint filed by county prosecutors.

The July 3 altercation, at a McDonald’s restaurant in the Aspen Hill area, stunned county officials and activists. In a 45-second video posted on social media, a group of Montgomery officers can be seen standing over Arnaldo Pesoa, 19, who is lying facedown on the pavement outside the McDonald’s. He appears to be handcuffed or in the process of being handcuffed and is screaming profanity.

In the video, Moris can be seen leaning over Pesoa, who lifts his head, prompting Moris to use his right hand to grab a lump of Pesoa’s hair while using his right leg to ram his shin into the back of Pesoa’s neck. The video shows Pesoa’s head being slammed to the cement.

Pesoa then turns his head and yells out that he spit on the officer’s foot. At that point, Pesoa is told to “stop spitting” as Moris pulls the suspect’s shirt over his face.

On Friday, the president and vice president of the Montgomery County Council issued a statement condemning the officer’s actions.

“We are outraged and deeply saddened to watch the videos that show a young man being apprehended by Montgomery County Police officers using what appears to be excessive force,” wrote President Nancy Navarro and Vice President Sidney Katz, who also chairs the council’s Public Safety Committee.

On Sunday, the local chapter of Showing Up for Racial Justice announced it would hold a rally and news conference Tuesday night demanding that Moris be charged. Attendees were encouraged to bring signs with suggested slogans. Among them, “Stop Police Brutality,” “Not In My County,” and “We Demand Accountability.”

The charges were brought relatively swiftly against Moris and reflected a stern tone taken by police administrators after the incident.

“The Montgomery County Department of Police takes all complaints or evidence of excessive force seriously,” the department said in a statement last week, announcing that its Criminal Investigations Division was probing Moris’s use of force.

The department suspended Moris of his police powers and moved him to administrative duties.

“Upon completion, the findings will be referred to the Montgomery County State’s Attorneys Office for review,” the police said.

By Monday, it was clear State’s Attorney John McCarthy was ready to act. The charges his office filed Tuesday came by way of a “Criminal Information” submission, meaning prosecutors made the decision themselves without showing the matter to a grand jury.

McCarthy had authority over the incident because it did not fall within the boundaries of a standing agreement his office has with prosecutors in Howard County. That agreement, according to police, stipulates that when an officer-involved shooting involving injury or death occurs in one county, the other county’s state’s attorney’s office reviews the case.

The altercation outside the McDonald’s stemmed from police conducting an undercover operation into alleged sales of psilocybin mushrooms in the Aspen Hill area. Officers had identified Pesoa as a suspect, found him inside the McDonald’s, and tried to arrest him.

“Pesoa became disorderly with the officers inside the restaurant and resisted the arrest,” police said in a statement. “Officers eventually removed Pesoa from the restaurant. While outside the restaurant, Pesoa continued to act in a disorderly manner and resist arrest.”

Pesoa was taken to jail and charged with drug possession, attempted drug distribution, resisting arrest, and second-degree assault, police said. He was released after posting a $5,000 bond, according to police.

