An officer was hospitalized after a collision Tuesday in Montgomery County, police said.

About 12:15 p.m., officers arrived at Olney Sandy Spring Road and Village Center Drive in Olney in response to a report of a collision, a spokesman for the county police said.

Details about the collision were not immediately available, the spokesman said, but one officer and one civilian were taken to a trauma center.

In a Twitter message, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer said their injuries “should be non-life-threatening.”