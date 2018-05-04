A police officer in Montgomery County assaulted a handcuffed suspect in a holding cell, officials said Friday.

The officer, Devon Hitson, 32, was indicted Thursday on one count of second-degree assault and one count of misconduct in office. The Aug. 1 incident was captured on two video recordings: One from Hitson’s body-worn camera and one from a camera in the cell, officials said.

Hitson, a four-year veteran of the Montgomery force, had been working as a patrol officer in the county’s district in and around Germantown. He was suspended from duty eight days after the incident, which took place in the Germantown district station. Hitson remains on paid leave, officials said Friday.

The officer could not be reached for comment Friday. It is unclear whether he has an attorney.

In Maryland, the charge of second-degree assault is broad, encompassing acts ranging from unpermitted touching to punching someone in the jaw. “It covers a broad range of conduct,” said Charles Lazar, a longtime criminal defense attorney in Montgomery County not involved in the case.

County police announced the charges Friday without detailing the alleged assault. Little information was available in the public record. The case file, at the Montgomery County Circuit Court, remained under seal Friday.

In a statement, police said Hitson had filed a “use of force” report on the incident. The reports are required when “force is used to counteract a physical struggle,” the department said.

On Aug. 7, command staff at Montgomery’s District Station in Germantown began a routine review of the use-of-force reports written by station officers.

Police officials watched Hitson’s body-worn video footage and holding-cell footage.

“The prisoner holding cell video showed Officer Hitson assaulting the adult male prisoner in the holding cell while the prisoner was handcuffed behind his back,” police officials said in a news release Friday.

The man was taken to a medical facility for treatment before being taken to the county jail, police officials said.

Montgomery County prosecutors on Thursday presented the case to a grand jury, which meets to determine if a criminal case should be filed, and played the holding-cell video, police said.

Second-degree assault is a misdemeanor, punishable by up to 10 years in jail. Misconduct in office also is a misdemeanor, attorneys said.

“Earning and maintaining the public’s trust is critical to the success of every police department,” Montgomery Police Chief Tom Manger said Friday. “When an officer abuses his or her authority, he or she must be held accountable.”

He declined to speak more about the incident, saying he would do so after the criminal case is completed.