A police officer in Maryland was involved in a shooting after a traffic stop led to an altercation.

Few details were immediately available. The names of the officer and the person stopped were not released.

The incident happened around 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday in Bowie, Md.

According to a tweet from the Bowie Police Department, one of its officers made a traffic stop at Elder Oaks Boulevard and Excalibur Road. A physical altercation began and the officer “discharged his weapon,” according to Bowie Police Chief John Nesky.

There were no details about what prompted the officer to fire.

“To our knowledge, no one was hit or struck by the gunfire,” Nesky said.

Police said the person involved in the traffic stop fled the scene and has not been located. The police officer suffered a minor injury, officials said.

Nesky said the officer has been on the Bowie police force for 10 years. Officials said that under their department’s protocol, the officer is being suspended with pay, pending the investigation.

Prince George’s County police are taking over the inquiry.