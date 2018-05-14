The gun that authorities say a suspect was carrying during a confrontation with police in Clinton, Md. (Courtesy of Prince George's County Police)

Police fatally shot a suspect who was apparently armed with a gun early Monday in Clinton, Md., after the man was found at a safe in a fast-food restaurant, authorities said.

Prince George’s County police officials said the incident happened around 3:40 a.m. in the 8800 block of Woodyard Road at a Checker’s restaurant.

The man, who is said to have been in his 20s, was not immediately identified, pending the notification of his relatives.

According to an initial investigation, officers responded to an alarm call at the restaurant and found a broken window at the restaurant’s drive-through area. Police said they saw a “suspect inside at the safe,” according to a police Twitter message.

Officers set up a perimeter around the restaurant and told the man to surrender. One of the officers saw the suspect with a weapon and told other officers, police said.

At a news conference, Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski said the suspect started to “move back and forth” inside the restaurant and officers sought cover. When a police sergeant arrived at the scene, the chief said, he parked a police SUV near the restaurant so the incident could be recorded by a camera inside the vehicle.

At one point, the suspect came out of a side door in front of the police SUV. An officer who was within a few yards saw the man was “armed with a handgun,” Stawinski said.

An officer fired his service weapon and hit the suspect once, police said.

Stawinski said “the key is [the suspect] proposed a direct threat to my officer. . . . That officer took action to defend himself.”

The suspect was transported to a hospital and died there. No officers were injured in the incident.

Police said they found a 9mm handgun, a shell casing and a screwdriver near the suspect. The shell casing came from the suspect’s weapon, police said. Authorities said they were still working to figure out at what point the suspect’s weapon was fired.

“We know our officer fired one time,” Stawinski said. “We’re not certain in what order,” he said of the weapons’ discharges.

Police officials said they also had video surveillance camera from a nearby Popeye’s restaurant that showed a recent break-in and they believe the same person may have been involved.

Authorities said they are also investigating whether another recent break-in at a Wendy’s restaurant is connected as well.

Stawinski said of the suspect, “He has lost his life and that’s a terrible thing.”