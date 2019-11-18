At the time of the incident, which was about 3 a.m., the officer was working as part of the Montgomery County holiday alcohol task force.

As the vehicle approached, the officer tried to keep from being hit. However, the park police said, his car was knocked across two lanes of traffic, and the officer ended up partially trapped underneath it.

The officer and the two occupants of the vehicle that struck his were taken to the hospital. All had injuries that were not life-threatening, and were released later Sunday.

Park police said the driver of the vehicle that hit the officer’s unmarked car was arrested and charged by county police with driving under the influence. The driver was not named.

