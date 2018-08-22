A Maryland police officer accused of stealing a vacuum cleaner, instant oatmeal and two boxes of condoms during his off-duty security job at a Walmart store pleaded guilty Wednesday to misconduct in office, part of an agreement with prosecutors that spared him jail time but called for him to resign from the Montgomery County Police Department.

Describing his actions as “out of character” and “stupid,” Jose A. Barahona, 26, apologized in court for tarnishing the reputations of officers.

“I’m sorry for what I did,” Barahona said. “I only thought about myself in that moment.”

Circuit Judge Margaret Schweit­zer placed Barahona on three years of probation. She denied his attorney’s request to clear the conviction from Barahona’s record.

“Is this the crime of the century? Of course it’s not,” Schweit­zer said. “But the unique position of trust that you held, by wearing a badge, by driving a police vehicle, by walking in the store — I can’t ignore that.”

Schweitzer said she might take up the request later if Barahona performs well while on probation.

Barahona’s attorney, James Shalleck, said his client had been financially strapped, in part because he was paying bills for his parents. But Shalleck stressed that was hardly an excuse.

Barahona’s resignation after about four year on the force was made official Wednesday, according to court records. He had working mostly as a patrol officer in the Wheaton area.

Police officials had suspended him from duty after the allegations surfaced in February.

That month, a loss-prevention employee at a Walmart store in Germantown suspected that ­Barahona was stealing and contacted county police, according to court records. Sgt. Robert Rollins went to the store, spoke with the employee and watched surveillance video. He recognized his colleague on the video, according to court filings.

The video showed Barahona walking through the store at 10:35 p.m. on Feb. 2 when he stole the condoms, valued at $28.94, the Quaker oatmeal, valued at $4.33, and something that could not be identified from the video, court filings show. Video showed the officer taking the items to his car and returning. Two hours later, surveillance cameras captured Barahona walking out with a ­Dyson DC33 vacuum cleaner, valued at $199, and putting it in his car’s back seat, the court records state.

“Barahona passed all working cash registers each time and failed to pay for any of the items,” Rollins wrote in court filings.

Barahona was charged with three counts of misdemeanor theft.

The case received publicity. And the judge said Wednesday that other officers on the street undoubtedly heard about it. “ ‘Y’all are a bunch of thieves. I’m no different than you,’ ” Schweitzer said from the bench, describing what she said the officers likely heard. “Especially if they were arresting a shoplifter . . . I’m sure that happened.”

In May, a grand jury indicted Barahona on misdemeanor charges of misconduct in office and a theft scheme of between $100 and $1,500.

On Wednesday, Montgomery Assistant State’s Attorney Bereket Tesfu described what evidence he would have presented had the case gone to trial.

Earlier: Dyson vacuum; Quaker Oatmeal, and two boxes of condoms

In addition to the vacuum, oatmeal and condom thefts, according to Tesfu, there were other suspicious incidents at the store.

In one, Barahona had asked a store clerk to unlock a case in the electronics section, which she did, but then she refused his request to remove security packaging from a Microsoft Xbox game system valued at approximately $399, Tesfu said.

In another incident, Tesfu added, Barahona asked the same clerk if he could return an iPhone case, valued at $80, that he had ostensibly purchased at the store but did not appear on a receipt he produced. Investigators searched Barahona’s home on March 12 and found more items, which Tesfu said were stolen from the same Walmart, including “a Sharp vacuum cleaner, a second Dyson vacuum cleaner, a blender, a box of lightbulbs, a shower curtain and a shower liner.”

“It is very unfortunate what’s happened,” Tesfu said. “You have a young man who had a great opportunity to serve his community as a sworn law enforcement officer here in Montgomery County and essentially threw it all away on trivial amounts of property.”

Shalleck said Barahona is looking for jobs in private security. “He’s given up the dream of his lifetime,” Shalleck said.