By Martin WeilToday at 12:01 a.m. ESTBy Martin WeilToday at 12:01 a.m. ESTA police officer from the town of Riverdale Park in Prince George’s County was shot and wounded Monday night, the town’s police chief said.The officer was hit in an exchange of gunfire near East-West Highway and Taylor Road, said David C. Morris, the town’s police chief.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightThe officer was in stable condition, Morris said. A search for suspects in the shooting was underway, he said.Few other details were available.Riverdale Park is just east of the city of Hyattsville. GiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...