A veteran police officer who used his gun to try to smash a window wound up shooting an unarmed driver in a Montgomery County parking lot when the weapon accidentally went off, police officials said Tuesday.

The driver survived the Nov. 5 shooting.

The officer, Todd Archer, will not be criminally charged, according to authorities, but remains under administrative investigation by the Montgomery Police Department’s Internal Affairs Decision.

“Questions remain as to why a firearm was used to try to break the glass, and why the firearm discharged,” the Montgomery department said in a statement.

Archer, who has been an officer for 10-years with the Montgomery force, remains on paid administrative leave. Officials have not identified the man who was shot. They are arranging to have him, his family, and their representatives view a video recording of the shooting captured by Archer’s body-worn camera.

Montgomery Police Chief J. Thomas Manger has reviewed the video. “I don’t believe the officer intended to shoot this man,” Manager said, but added that “a number of questions remain about what happened.”

The incident began with a 911 call to police at about 8:20 p.m. Nov. 5 from a motorist saying his car was being rammed in a parking lot by an SUV.

Archer was the first officer to arrive at the lot at Veirs Mill and Randolph Roads, an area of the county between Wheaton and Rockville, police said. He saw a Cadillac Escalade driving up against the back of the Camry, the car described by the 29-year-old caller to 911. It appeared as if the SUV driver thought the other car was blocking his exit from the parking lot, police officials said, when in reality the car was pinned against a curb.

Archer got out of his patrol car, approached the Escalade and withdrew his weapon, according to police accounts. It’s not clear how well Archer could see into the SUV, or why he thought he needed to break through the window.

Police did not detail the entire exchange including any conversation between Archer and the driver or how much time passed between officer’s arrival and when he began hitting the driver’s side window with his gun.

The Escalade driver, who was 52 at the time, was hit by one round after Archer’s gun discharged.

More officers arrived at the scene. Officers provided first-aid to the driver, police officials said. He was taken to a hospital, and treated for what police termed serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Detectives from the Montgomery force investigated the shooting, and turned over their findings to Howard County prosecutors in the neighboring jurisdiction. Under a recent agreement between the counties, prosecutors review police-involved-shootings in each others’ counties. The agreement is meant to guard against perceived conflicts of interests because police and prosecutors work so closely within their own jurisdictions.

The Howard County State’s Attorney’s office examined the case, and concluded “Officer Archer’s actions do not rise to the level of recklessness needed to pursue any criminal charges,” according to Montgomery police officials. Howard prosecutors concluded they would not take any further actions in the case.

The driver of the Escalade will not be charged, Montgomery officials said. Manger said the department would release more information after it completes its internal investigation.