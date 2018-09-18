Authorities have identified the police officer and the 23-year-old man he shot and killed in an incident Monday in Prince George’s County that police say began with a struggle in which the man pulled a gun after stealing license plates from cars.

Police identified the officer who shot José Alvarez, of Woodbridge, Va., as Cpl. Joseph Keifline, a 10-year veteran of the department. Keifline is assigned to the department’s Bureau of Patrol, officials said.

[Police officer fatally shoots man in Temple Hills, Md.]

Officials said Keifline is on administrative leave, pending the outcome of an investigation, which is the department’s standard procedure. The Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office reviews all officer-involved shootings in the county and will investigate this one, according to authorities.

The incident unfolded around 7:30 a.m. Monday in the 3300 block of Huntley Square Drive in Temple Hills. A person called police to report that a man was stealing items from a car.

When police arrived, one officer saw a man matching the caller’s description of the suspect. As an officer tried to talk to him, he ran across Brinkley Road and dropped two license plates before entering an apartment building.



José Alvarez, 23, of Woodbridge, Va., was shot and killed by a police officer in Prince George's County. (Courtesy of Prince George's County Police)

Officials said that as the suspect ran, he grabbed at the waist of his pants. A police officer called for backup, and when other officers arrived, they went into the apartment building and found the suspect hiding in a laundry room behind a machine, officials said.

Police said they ordered him to surrender but that a struggle began. Police used a stun gun on the man, but it had no effect, according to authorities.

The man pulled out a handgun from his waistband as the struggle continued, police said. One officer managed to “get his hand on the suspect’s gun,” officials said, and tried “to prevent the suspect from pointing the gun at officers.”

Police said the man then fired twice, and the officer who earlier deployed his stun gun returned fire, striking the gunman with a single shot, authorities said. Alvarez was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a cellphone video taken by a resident in the apartment complex, the sounds of three gunshots can be heard as people run for cover in the Temple Hills incident.

In the video, the resident referred to two other shootings. Police said they were investigating those incidents.