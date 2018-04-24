A former Prince George’s County police officer was sentenced to six months in jail for inflating timesheets, claiming overtime pay for work she did not do, according to prosecutors.

Jennifer Simms, 38, who is expected to report to jail to start her sentence Friday, entered an Alford plea to one count of theft over $25,000. The Alford plea means Simms does not admit guilt but acknowledges prosecutors had enough evidence to win a conviction.

The guilty plea stems from work Simms claimed she did for the city of College Park between 2012 and 2014.

Simms filled out timecards reporting she was working during times investigators later found she was actually at home, on cruises or trips away, said John Erzen, a spokesman for the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office.

In all, College Park paid her about $130,000 for work she did not do, Erzen said. As part of her sentence, Simms must pay the city $75,000 in restitution.

Simms was also charged with theft in a similar scheme connected to her work as a crime analyst with the Prince George’s County Police Department, netting about $140,000 in unearned pay, prosecutors alleged.

Judge C. Philip Nichols Jr. initially found her guilty in a six-week trial but reversed the conviction after her attorney filed a motion for reconsideration.

Simms’s attorney, Timothy F. Maloney, declined to comment on the case.

Harold J. Simms III, Simms’s husband and a former captain with Prince George’s police, has also been charged as an accomplice in the case, facing counts of theft and conspiracy. Prosecutors allege Harold J. Simms, who is awaiting trial, knew about his wife’s activity and benefited from the scheme. Neither husband nor wife worked for or directly supervised each other during their time with the department. Both have since retired from the department, prosecutors said.