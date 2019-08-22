A Northern Virginia prosecutor said no criminal charges will be filed against two police officers in Prince William County in connection with the shooting of a man who charged at them with a knife.

After 6 a.m. on Aug. 15, Mark Edward Johnson, 54, got into a fight with his wife at a home in the 4300 block of Flodden Court in Woodbridge, police said. Another woman called police on behalf of the man’s wife.

Authorities said Johnson had threatened his wife with a screwdriver. When officers arrived, they found her in the front yard of the home, where she told police her husband had threatened her and her children.

She also told officers he was armed with a knife and BB gun.

Johnson eventually came to the front door, and officers “issued commands,” police said in a statement. Police said he ignored the commands and approached the officers in a “charging motion” with the knife.

The two officers then fired their handguns and struck Johnson. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

The officers, the man’s wife and the children were not hurt.

Johnson faces charges, including two counts of attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer. He is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 2.

Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Paul B. Ebert (D) said in a statement that “both officers were justified in their use of deadly force against the suspect.” He said the officers “were confronted by [the suspect] with a knife and clearly were placed in reasonable fear of death or serious bodily harm.”

Prince William County Police Chief Barry M. Barnard said in a statement that officers were “presented with a difficult decision and had to act quickly to stop the threat, not only to themselves, but to his family.”

The officers were identified as Anthony Edwards, 27, and Michael Ragan, 24. Both have been with the department for more than three years and are assigned to the operations division.

Neither has previously been involved in a police shooting, and both have returned to duty, officials said.

A separate investigation into the incident is being conducted by the department’s Office of Professional Standards, and a final review will be done by the agency’s Use of Deadly Force Review Board, according to the department.

