Montgomery County police are investigating the suspicious deaths of two people inside an apartment in Gaithersburg Friday morning, officials said.

Police were called to the apartment in the 100 block of Chevy Chase Street in the Kentlands area at about 10:30 a.m. Friday, said Capt. C. Thomas Jordan, a police spokesman.

The bodies were found in the apartment this morning by a caregiver, Jordan said. Detectives from the department’s major crimes unit are on the scene and Jordan said he expected to release more information Friday as the investigation develops.