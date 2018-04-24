A man made unwanted sexual contact with a woman in Georgetown on Sunday, and the D.C. police think the same man may be linked to four other similar incidents in Georgtown, or nearby. There was no report of physical injury.

In Sunday’s incident, police said the man approached a woman about 12:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of O Street NW. He made sexual contact with her without her permission, the police said.

About an hour earlier, about 11:35 p.m. on SEaturday, about block away, in the 3400 block of O, a similar incident occurred, police said.

A few days earlier, another such incident was reported April 17, in the 2400 block of K Street about 11:30 p.m., the police said.

In one more similar April incident, police said a woman was approached about 11:10 p.m. on April 6, in the 3300 block of N Street NW.

Earlier this year, police said, an incident resembling the others occurred about 12:55 p.m. Feb. 4 in the 1900 block of 39th street NW.

The exact nature of the sexual contact was not described. Police said the incidents described constituted misdemeanor sexual abuse offenses.

The descriptions vary among the incidents, but have some similarities: race was not included, but the man was described once as white, and in other attacks as having light skin.

According to the description, the man often wore a hooded garment, and at least once had the hood pulled over his face. Accounts indicated that he wore jogging shorts, sweatpants or jeans, black in each case.

The five incidents “may be related,” police said in a statement , saying that the “descriptions of the suspect are similar.”