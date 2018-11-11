Montgomery County police opened fire on an armed man who was said to be behaving erratically at a Germantown intersection Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Police said an officer fired on the man, whose identity not immediately known, shortly before 3 p.m. Police had been responding to a call about a man in the street with a gun, according to police Capt. C. Thomas Jordan.

Jordan had limited details on the circumstances of the shooting — such as what prompted police to open fire — or the exact location of the incident, though a media staging area was set up at Capt. James E. Daley Elementary School in Germantown.

“It just went out as a man in the street waving a gun around,” Jordan said.

The man was taken to a hospital and his condition was unknown Sunday afternoon, according to police. Jordan said no officers were injured.

This is a developing story.