Police have put out a composite sketch of the man.</p> <p channel="wp.com" class="interstitial-link"> <i>[<a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/public-safety/man-sought-in-two-attempted-kidnappings-of-teenage-girls-in-maryland/2018/04/10/176d0d20-3cb4-11e8-a7d1-e4efec6389f0_story.html?noredirect=on&utm_term=.d1d18efc7504" shape="rect">Man sought in two attempted kidnappings of teenage girls in Maryland</a>]</i> </p> <p>One of the incidents happened April 6 around 7:50 p.m. when the 14-year-old girl was walking home after running an errand to a 7-Eleven store, police said. She was walking along the north side of Mateny Road when a man drove up in a vehicle and asked whether she needed a ride. When she said no, he parked, got out of the vehicle and grabbed and pulled on her arm, in what police said was an attempted kidnapping. She broke free and ran home. Police were called.</p> <p>The same man is believed to be involved in two other incidents involving a 16-year-old to whom he offered rides on two different occasions — once was at a bus stop and a second while she was walking to the same store, according to police.</p><div class="inline-content inline-photo-left" style="width:300px;"> <a name="ec428c3d37bdcd9e4cd598b083886372a128573d"></a> <img alt="" class="unprocessed" data-hi-res-src="https://img.washingtonpost.com/rf/image_1024w/2010-2019/WashingtonPost/2018/04/11/Local/Images/Dac0SGcWAAEoGO3.jpg?uuid=C9yVwD2aEein0eTv7GOJ8A" data-low-res-src="https://img.washingtonpost.com/rf/image_480w/2010-2019/WashingtonPost/2018/04/11/Local/Images/Dac0SGcWAAEoGO3.jpg?uuid=C9yVwD2aEein0eTv7GOJ8A" data-raw-src="https://img.washingtonpost.com/rw/2010-2019/WashingtonPost/2018/04/11/Local/Images/Dac0SGcWAAEoGO3.jpg?uuid=C9yVwD2aEein0eTv7GOJ8A" src="https://img.washingtonpost.com/rf/image_480w/2010-2019/WashingtonPost/2018/04/11/Local/Images/Dac0SGcWAAEoGO3.jpg?uuid=C9yVwD2aEein0eTv7GOJ8A"/> <span class="pb-caption">A Montgomery County police detective talks with a Germantown resident about the search for a man who is believed to be involved in recent attempted kidnappings of two teenage girls. (Montgomery County police)</span> </div> <p>On Feb. 16, police said, the 16-year-old girl was at a bus stop around 3:20 p.m. in the 18300 block of Leaman Farm Road. A man drove up in a white vehicle and asked whether she needed a ride. She said no and he drove away.</p> <p>In the second incident, about two weeks later, the 16-year-old girl was walking from her house to the same 7-Eleven store that the other teenage girl had gone too around 9 a.m. when the same man came up to her in a vehicle. He again asked whether she needed a ride. She said no and he drove away.</p> <p>“We believe that the victims gave us credible and consistent information,” said Capt. Paul Starks, a Montgomery police spokesman.</p> <p>Starks said police “believe the suspect lives in the area or frequents the area, and somebody out there knows him.”</p> <p>The man is described as Hispanic and is thought to be in his 30s. Dana Hedgpeth From traffic jams to Metro problems, overnight mayhem and other quirky news, she’s the early bird in the newsroom. Dana joined The Post in 1999 and has spent more than a decade covering the D.C. area’s Metrorail and bus systems, local government, courts, and federal and military spending, plus the defense, commercial real estate and manufacturing industries., languages=Some Spanish, facebook=http://www.facebook.com/dana.hedgpeth, firstName=Dana, podcasts=[], books=[], awards=[{name=Gerald Loeb Award, Best Writing Category for "The Cost of Contracting" with Post colleague Robert O'Harrow Jr.}], desk=Local, name=Dana Hedgpeth, location=Washington, D.C., _id=hedgpethd, in_byline=true, item_role=By}]}, _config_={path=http://www.washingtonpost.com/local/public-safety/police-pass-out-fliers-in-md-in-search-of-man-who-tried-to-kidnap-2-teenage-girls/2018/04/11/425532c2-3d92-11e8-a7d1-e4efec6389f0_story.html}, summary=Montgomery County police are seeking a man accused of accosting teens in separate incidents., tertiary_slot_as_full_width_html=<div></div>, creator=[{lastName=Hedgpeth, role=Reporter, education=[{name=University of Maryland at College Park}], bio=Dana Hedgpeth is a Washington Post reporter, working in the early morning to report on traffic, crime and other local issues. She joined The Post in 1999. , affiliations=Native American Journalists Association, employeeID=000006851, expertise=Reporter covering local breaking news, twitter=@postmetrogirl, bio_page=https://www.washingtonpost.com/people/dana-hedgpeth/, byline=Dana Hedgpeth, email=dana.hedgpeth@washpost.com, slug=dana-hedgpeth, image=https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/washpost/8e879998-f43b-4d9a-bb68-000374970048.png, last_updated=2018-03-22T20:20:02.830Z, longBio=Dana Hedgpeth is The Washington Post’s local reporter on early-morning breaking news. From traffic jams to Metro problems, overnight mayhem and other quirky news, she’s the early bird in the newsroom. 