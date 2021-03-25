The incident occurred about 9 p.m. in the 1200 block of Mississippi Avenue SE, in the Congress Heights neighborhood.

Dustin Sternbeck, a D.C. police spokesman, said officers responded to a call for a shooting and found the victim. Sternbeck said the off-duty officer flagged down a D.C. officer and said the wounded youth had tried to rob him.

Sternbeck said the man identified himself as a Pentagon police officer who was visiting the area. He told investigators he and the teenager “struggled over” the suspect’s weapon. The spokesman said the Pentagon officer then said he pulled his own weapon and fired at least one shot.

Sternbeck said investigators recovered a weapon believed to belong to the teenager. He said it is a pellet gun. The shooting is being investigated by D.C. police.

The Pentagon police, formally called the Pentagon Force Protection Agency, is a federal law enforcement agency that is part of the U.S. Department of Defense. Its members protect the occupants and visitors at the Pentagon in Virginia.

Chris Layman, the agency’s spokesman, said the officer who shot the teenager is a member of the department’s uniform division. He did not have immediate details on the officer’s status, nor did he identify the officer.

A new law requires D.C. police to publicly identify officers on its department within five days of a serious use of force incident, and unless the person shot or family objects, release video from the officer’s body warn camera.

But that law does not cover officers from departments other than D.C. police.

Of the seven shootings of civilians by police in the District this year, two involved officers not assigned to the District — the shooting Wednesday and one on Feb. 25 by a security guard who police said shot a suspected armed robbery suspect at a restaurant in Northeast Washington.