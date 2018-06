A 25-year-old Laurel man was fatally shot early Sunday, and police said they were “working strong leads” in the case.

Prince George’s County police identified the victim as Christopher Stanley.

Police said they were called to the Haynes Road area of Laurel around 3 a.m. and found Stanley inside a home suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police officials said via twitter the shooting was contained to the home, and the homicide did not appear to be random.