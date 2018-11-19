A person is in custody after a police pursuit Monday afternoon that went five miles from Prince George’s County and into the District, where the vehicle crashed in Anacostia, according to authorities.

A pedestrian was struck by the fleeing vehicle and a Prince George’s County officer was injured in the crash that ended the chase, police officials said. Neither was hurt seriously enough to go to a hospital.

Lt. Manuel Rivera, a county police spokesman, said the chase began about 1 p.m. when a Prince George’s officer tried to stop a vehicle in the 6000 block of Marlboro Pike in District Heights. Rivera said the driver was suspected of having just committed an armed robbery in that block.

Rivera said the driver refused to stop and police pursued it into the District. Officers from the municipality of Fairmount Heights and the District joined in. Police did not say which roads were taken or how fast the pursuit went, though at one point, authorities said, they were on Minnesota and Pennsylvania avenues in Southeast.

A D.C. police spokeswoman said the pursuit ended in the 1900 block of 15th Street SE near U Street. Police said they were investigating the driver in connection with at least one prior carjacking in the District.