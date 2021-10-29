Charlie J. Patterson, special agent in charge of the Washington field division for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, called Alexander’s killing a “tragedy” and “unacceptable.”
A reward of $10,000 is offered for any information that leads to the arrest of those involved.
“We need help from the community to bring this killer to justice,” said Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis.
Officials said the shooting happened around 5:20 a.m. on Oct. 20, when Alexander stopped at an ATM on his way to work in the 2900 block of Annandale Road near Arlington Boulevard.
When someone came up to him and pulled a gun, Alexander was startled and dropped his wallet and its contents, according to police.
Authorities said that as Alexander turned and put his PIN code into the ATM, the attacker shot him in the chest. Officials said the attacker fled without stealing anything from Alexander.
Police arrived after a passing bicyclist saw Alexander on the ground and called for assistance. Alexander was taken to a hospital and died a few days later.
Officials said they believe those involved were also in a vehicle from Alexandra that had been stolen, and detectives found it abandoned after the killing about a half-mile from the ATM.
Ed O’Carroll, the commander of the major crimes unit of the Fairfax County police, said the men who possibly were involved in the killing had been doing other “criminal activity” before the attack.
Alexander’s death was the 19th homicide in the county this year, police said. A vigil for Alexander is being held on Saturday, police said.
Footage of the suspects released by police begins about 6 minutes 23 seconds into the video of the police news conference. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 866-411-8477.