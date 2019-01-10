The lock was off and her purse along with the credit cards inside were gone. And police said the alleged suspect racked up over $8,000 worth of charges on the stolen credit cards.

That was the case that unfolded in late September at the Fitness Evolution gym along Industrial Parkway in the Calverton, Md., area.

Montgomery County Police said the woman was at the gym and had locked her purse in a locker and went to exercise. When she came back, she found that the “lock had been removed” and her purse was gone, police said.

Police said the alleged suspect used the stolen credit cards at various stores. Police put out a video surveillance photo of the alleged suspect. They said she was seen leaving one store in a red vehicle and another time was seen leaving a different store in a white vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call 240-773-6800. A cash reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case, according to police.