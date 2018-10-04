A 25-year-old Maryland man with a long arrest record was charged with first-degree rape Wednesday amid allegations that he forced a woman into a wooded area as she walked from a Metro station just north of downtown Rockville late at night.

Detectives do not think he knew the victim, who is in her 30s and was hospitalized after the attack.

“They believe this was a stranger-based event,” said Capt. Paul Starks, a spokesman for the Montgomery County Police Department.

Police charged Dustin Thomas Rogers with several offenses, including first-degree assault, first-degree rape and third-degree sex offense, according to court records. He is being held in the Montgomery jail system on no-bond status and could make his first court appearance as soon as Thursday afternoon.

Online court records do not indicate whether he has retained an attorney.

While being booked into jail, Rogers provided a home address in Frederick, about 30 miles north of the alleged crime scene, according to online court records. Hours earlier, when officers apprehended him about 6 p.m. Wednesday, he was leaving a residence along Gaither Road, in the King Farm development, within a mile of the scene.

According to police, on Tuesday night, the woman had gone out with friends and taken the Metro line north to the Shady Grove station.

She exited the station and was walking south on a sidewalk along Route 355, or Frederick Road, heading to a friend’s home, according to Starks.

As she approached West Gude Drive, a man was walking ahead of her. He stopped.

“She walked by him, and that’s when the assault occurred,” Starks said.

She was forced into a wooded area and raped, police said.

“She was able to break free and run to a building that had a security officer, who called the police,” Starks said.

The woman was admitted to a hospital. She is expected to be released.

Court records show that Rogers has been arrested repeatedly going back at least to 2010 on charges including drug possession, theft and robbery.

In 2012, according to court records, he pleaded guilty to attempted robbery and was sentenced to five years in prison, but appears to have been released by 2015. More recently, he was charged with assault and obstruction counts. At least some of those charges were dropped, but online court records, which are not as detailed as those filed at Montgomery County courthouses, do not explain why.