Police said the homicide unit’s Natural Squad responded, meaning at least for now authorities do not believe the person was the victim of a homicide. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

D.C. police have recovered a body found Thursday morning in the Potomac River near Arlington Memorial Bridge, near the Lincoln Memorial, according to a department spokeswoman.

Police said the homicide unit’s Natural Squad responded, meaning at least for now authorities do not believe the person was the victim of a homicide. No other details were made public.