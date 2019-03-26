The behavioral therapist at a Fairfax County center was charged in February with raping two women with intellectual disabilities. The assaults came to light after doctors made unsettling discoveries: Both women were pregnant. They later gave birth.

Now, Fairfax County police have reopened two older sexual assault cases they say have ties to the suspect, Bernard Betts-King. No charges were placed in the sodomy case from 1995 or the sexual assault case from 2012, which involved a missing person. Police declined to say how Betts-King is linked to the cases or whether he is a suspect.

Fairfax County police released only minimal details about the older cases. The earlier assault occurred in the 8000 block of Colesbury Place in the Fairfax City area in August 1995, while the latter occurred in the 8000 block of West Boulevard in the Fort Hunt area in October 2012.

Police officials would not say whether the incidents involved intellectually disabled women. They also declined to make the case files available. A detective who investigated the recent rape cases is looking at the older incidents.

The disclosure of the reopened investigations came after The Washington Post filed a public-records request seeking information about any previous contacts police had with Betts-King, 60, of Springfield.

“We have reopened those cases and are working to examine any links to any facilities caring for the intellectually disabled,” said Fairfax County’s police chief, Col. Edwin C. Roessler Jr. “The investigations are ongoing, so we can’t provide additional details at this time.”



Fairfax County police arrested Betts-King on rape charges in February after a lengthy investigation that centered on Springfield’s MVLE Community Center, where Betts-King was employed. The center provides social support and job training for the intellectually disabled.

In October 2017, a doctor discovered a 29-year-old woman with Down syndrome was five months pregnant and reported it to police, prosecutors said at a recent bond hearing for Betts-King. The woman, who was a client at MVLE, later gave birth.

A second case was reported to police in August after a doctor discovered a 33-year-old client at MVLE was pregnant, according to a search warrant filed in the case. That woman later gave birth, as well.

Police said the case was hampered by the fact that the first victim could not identify her attacker. The second woman told detectives a man named “Bernard” at MVLE was the one who raped her, police said. A paternity test on her baby showed there was a greater than 99 percent chance Betts-King was the father. A paternity test on the first woman’s baby is pending.

Betts-King on Tuesday waived a preliminary hearing, and those cases will now go before a grand jury.

Abu Kalokoh, an attorney for Betts-King, said his client denies the charges in the rape cases, but he said he could not comment on the reopened investigations.

“Those are investigations that are not on my desk, so I don’t know anything about them,” Kalokoh said.

Kalokoh said Betts-King worked at MVLE for about 15 years, so the sodomy case would have predated his employment, while the sexual assault investigation would have occurred while he was working at the center. Fairfax County police said neither case was reported to Adult Protective Services, because they did not have enough evidence to establish crimes had occurred.

Kalokoh said Betts-King also spent 22 years working for Fairfax County’s Community Living Alternatives, which helps the intellectually disabled.

Betts-King was also employed at the Virginia program of St. John’s Community Services from 2000 to 2006, also working with the intellectually disabled, according to officials there.

Kalokoh said Betts-King had no felonies on his record and passed a background check to work at MVLE. A Virginia agency charged with overseeing facilities that work with the intellectually disabled is conducting an investigation into the rapes as well.

MVLE officials released a statement saying Betts-King had been fired and they were taking the situation “seriously” shortly after the rape charges against Betts-King were announced. They declined to comment on the reopened investigations.

“MVLE has no further comment except to say that we continue to cooperate with authorities and the investigation,” Executive Vice President Kenan Aden said in a statement.

