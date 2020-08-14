The video shows the steering wheel, dash and some traffic lights before the car makes an abrupt stop. It then shows the driver, identified as Officer Brandon Ripes, immediately rendering aid. Ripes, who has been on the force for four years, remains at work but is not allowed to interact with the public during the ongoing investigation.

AD

D.C. police posted the video online as part a provision of an emergency law passed in June by the D.C. Council amid protests nationwide following the killing of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

AD

The law requires authorities to make public body camera footage after fatal shootings and in other instances of serious or deadly force by police, an effort to increase accountability. Authorities also must identify officers involved in those interactions.

A. D.C. judge on Thursday denied a request by the union representing D.C. police officers to block the city from making the video and names of officers public, saying he was not swayed it jeopardizes officers’ safety or privacy rights.

Police released several such videos in July. Harris’s was not among them because officials said at the time her family invoked a provision in the law allowing them to object to a public airing.

AD

Kevin Donahue, the deputy mayor for public safety, said the family members changed their minds this week.

Attempts to reach Harris’s relatives were unsuccessful.

AD

The nearly 6-minute-long video shows footage from Ripes’s body camera, as well as from his unidentified partner, who was in the passenger seat.

Donahue said they were en route to a call involving an officer needing assistance at a domestic disturbance a little over one mile from the crash scene. The marked cruiser had its lights and sirens activated; police said Harris was not in a marked crosswalk.

After the strike, the video shows Ripes doing chest compressions on Harris until paramedics arrived. At one point he urges, “Come on, come on, breathe, breathe.”

AD

Harris died later at a hospital. Ripes could not be reached for comment Friday.

Donahue said the officers were responding in what is called “Code 1,” which allows them to travel in excess of the posted speed limit. The police general orders say officers must respond to such calls in a “safe and swift” manner.

AD

The deputy mayor said investigators will take into account the speed of the police cruiser, the road conditions and the nature of the call, among other factors in determining if the officer is at fault. Police cruisers have instruments that can give investigators the speed of the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The case is being reviewed the U.S. attorney’s office for D.C. and internal police investigators.