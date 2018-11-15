Prince George’s County police released security camera images of a man suspected of peeping into a students’ home in College Park, Md. (Prince George’s County police)

Police released photos Thursday of a man suspected of peeping into the College Park home of students at the University of Maryland.

Prince George’s County police said the man is suspected of targeting the same home on Hopkins Avenue at least six times since Oct. 2. The photos show the suspect in a light jacket, holding a baseball cap that partially obscured his face.

In many of the instances, the man was seen looking through a window or door, police said. In another case, the man walked in the home but left without speaking to or interacting with residents, police said.

Investigators ask anyone with information about the man to call police.