Authorities said they have some new details in a case of animal cruelty in which at least 11 gulls were killed after they were lured to a parking lot in suburban Maryland and then run over with a vehicle.

The incident happened Jan. 4 in the parking lot of a Dollar Tree store along Fort Meade Road. Laurel police said the suspect lured the gulls with popcorn to the parking lot and then was seen “intentionally running over” the gulls with a vehicle and killing them.

On Thursday, the Laurel Police Department put out a description of the vehicle that they believed was involved in the incident and a surveillance photo of the suspect.

Police said they believe the person was in a newer model of a Chevrolet Equinox that was blue-gray in color and had a Maryland license plate. The vehicle had a roof rack as well.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 50s or 60s. He was last seen wearing a burgundy Old Navy sweater, a dark green jacket, black sweatpants, white sneakers and a beige beanie-style hat.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information in the case that leads to an arrest. Audrey Barnes, a spokeswoman for the city of Laurel, has called the case a “senseless act of animal cruelty.”

Colleen O’Brien, a vice president of PETA, has said “it takes a cruel, dangerous person to coax gulls over with the intention of violently killing them.”