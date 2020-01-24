On Thursday, the Laurel Police Department put out a description of the vehicle that they believed was involved in the incident and a surveillance photo of the suspect.

Police said they believe the person was in a newer model of a Chevrolet Equinox that was blue-gray in color and had a Maryland license plate. The vehicle had a roof rack as well.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 50s or 60s. He was last seen wearing a burgundy Old Navy sweater, a dark green jacket, black sweatpants, white sneakers and a beige beanie-style hat.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information in the case that leads to an arrest. Audrey Barnes, a spokeswoman for the city of Laurel, has called the case a “senseless act of animal cruelty.”