Police opened fire in three incidents in Virginia, Maryland and the District in the last 24 hours. (iStock)

A man was shot early Friday morning by police officers in Alexandria, following two other incidents in which police opened fire in the D.C. region over the last 24 hours.

The latest incident happened around 5 a.m. in the 300 block of N. Beauregard Street, a few blocks from Little River Turnpike, when officers were called to investigate a report of a burglary, according to local police officials.

In a Twitter message, Alexandria police said a suspect was “injured in an officer-involved shooting” and was taken to an area hospital.

Area residents should expect to see police in the area throughout the morning, officials said.

An official with the Alexandria Police Department told NBC4 that the suspect was a man who is now in stable condition.

Police have opened fire at two other men in the last 24 hours in incidents in Maryland and the District.

Late Thursday, a D.C. police officer shot and wounded a man in Southeast. That incident happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 51000 block of F Street near Benning Road SE.

The officers came upon a man who was firing a weapon and confronted him. He fired and the officer returned fire, according to Assistant Chief Robert Contee. The man was stuck at least once and taken to an area hospital. A weapon was found at the scene.

There were no immediate updates on the man’s condition.

The third shooting happened Thursday afternoon in Laurel, Md., at an apartment complex. In that incident, officers with Prince George’s County police fired shots at a man who allegedly drove away when they tried to stop the vehicle. Police then chased him into Anne Arundel and Howard counties.

The suspect had not been located as of Thursday evening. No one was reported to be injured in that shooting, officials said.

