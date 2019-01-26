The intersection, on the edge of downtown Washington, may appear little different from its neighbors. However, based on D.C. police accounts, it may be one of the centers of prostitution-related activity in the city.

Police in District 3 have been reporting operations at or around 12th Street and Massachusetts Avenue NW for weeks. But the problem appears difficult to stamp out.

Last week, Stuart Emerman, head of the district, said police made more than 110 arrests last year on prostitution-related charges in the area. Of those, he said, 62 were made in the 1100 block of 12th Street NW.

The crackdown was prompted by officers’ observations and by community complaints, police said. An aide to D.C. council member Jack Evans (D-Ward 2) has written to thank the police for their efforts.

Four men were arrested in the 12th Street area over Thursday night and Friday morning, Emerman said Friday. Three months ago, police made six arrests, five men and one woman. Eleven months ago, four men were arrested.

The intersection is between Mount Vernon Square and Thomas Circle.