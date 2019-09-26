Authorities in Prince George’s County said a police officer was involved in a shooting incident Thursday morning in Hyattsville.

Few details were immediately available, and it wasn’t known if anyone was hurt.

The incident happened near Toledo and Belcrest roads, according to the Prince George’s County police. That location is near The Mall at Prince George’s.

Officials said in a Twitter message that they were “gathering information.”

Read more:



Prince George's County police investigate an officer-involved shooting Thursday morning in Hyattsville. (Ian Duncan/The Washington Post)

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news