D.C. police arrived at a Dupont Circle office building Wednesday afternoon in response to a report of a shooting, but based on initial reports, officers did not finding any signs that a gun had been discharged.

The call, which came in after 3 p.m., sent dozens of officers racing to the 1300 block of Connecticut Avenue NW. Police were searching the building floor by floor, but as of about 3:30 p.m., no victim or gunman had been located, a police spokesman said.

Several roads were blocked at the popular and often crowded area known for restaurants and shopping. Police said officers had nearly concluded the search by 3:30 p.m.