Workers stand outside Medstar Washington Hospital Center after an unconfirmed report of a shooter. (Michael Brice-Saddler/The Washington Post)

D.C. police responded to Medstar Washington Hospital Center on Thursday after receiving a call for a possible active shooter, but a hospital official said there was no shooting and no current threat.

Authorities said “nothing’s been confirmed.”

At 10:45 a.m., D.C. police said, “At this time, we’re leaning towards it being threats.” Police said they were still on the scene and checking out the call.

The report came in to authorities at 10:19 a.m.

The center is located at 110 Irving St. NW, at the intersection of North Capitol and Michigan Avenue.